EPA to Start Field Work at Tremont City Barrel Fill Superfund Site in German Township, Ohio

The agency will hold a public meeting on June 7

June 5, 2023

Contact Information 312-353-0967 Allison Lippert ( Lippert.allison@epa.gov

CHICAGO (June 5, 2023) — U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will hold a public meeting on June 7 to update the community on upcoming work this summer at the Tremont City Barrel Fill Site in German Township, Ohio.

EPA will oversee the field sampling needed to clean up the site. This preliminary work will take about five weeks and involves locating utilities, assessing groundwater wells and taking soil samples.

In the late 1970s, the 8.5-acre site was used to dispose of industrial waste including 51,000 drums and 300,000 gallons of liquid waste. In 1980 after waste disposal stopped, the area was covered with 3-4 feet of soil. Over the years, much more soil has been added.

EPA is taking the Superfund alternative approach to address contamination at the site while meeting the same rigorous cleanup standards required for sites on the Superfund National Priorities List.



When: Wednesday, June 7

Where: Cafeteria of Northwestern High School

5780 Troy Rd.

Springfield, Ohio

Time: 6-7:30 p.m.





For more details about the Tremont City Barrel Fill site and upcoming field work, visit EPA’s website.