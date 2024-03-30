EPA Statement on the Collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge

Agency Personnel Deployed from Mid-Atlantic Region to Assist with Response

March 30, 2024

Contact Information r3press@epa.gov)

PHILADELPHIA - On March 26, 2024, emergency personnel from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Mid-Atlantic Region deployed to Baltimore, Maryland to support the response to the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse. EPA On Scene Coordinators (OSCs) remain on the ground providing technical advice on the environmental portions of the response in support of the Unified Command.

In this advisory role, EPA OSCs review information from Unified Command regarding potentially hazardous cargo on board the vessel and provide recommendations, as needed, on the development of removal or recovery plans and strategies. Members of EPA’s Environmental Response Team (ERT) are also on-site serving as technical specialists and providing public information support for the Joint Information Center (JIC) on issues concerning public health.

“As a supporting member of this interagency effort, EPA will continue to deploy technical support and resources needed to respond to this tragedy,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz. “Our team is coordinating with the Unified Command and we’re working together with our federal and state partners to minimize any potential environmental impacts resulting from the bridge collapse.”

Per the National Contingency Plan (NCP), a federal blueprint for emergency environmental responses, the USCG is the lead agency for events related to potential or actual releases of oil or hazardous substances originating in navigable waterways. The area of the Patapsco River where the bridge collapsed is considered a navigable waterway. The Unified Command structure oversees priorities, operations, and strategies for the protection of human health and the environment in this response.

EPA officials will continue to maintain a presence on the ground. As the needs of the Unified Command evolve, EPA will continue to offer technical expertise and rely on science to protect public health and the environment.

A website with incident response information from the Unified Command can be found at the following URL: https://www.keybridgeresponse2024.com. For media interviews and inquiries, please contact the JIC at 410-631-8939.