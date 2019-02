News Releases from Headquarters › Air and Radiation (OAR)

EPA Statement on RVP/RIN market reform proposal

WASHINGTON (February 27, 2019) — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released the following statement on the Renewable Fuel Standard Reid Vapor Pressure (RVP) / Renewable Identification Number (RIN) market reform proposal:

“EPA is planning on releasing its RVP/RIN market reform proposal in March, and working expeditiously to propose and finalize the rule consistent with the President’s direction before the start of the summer driving season.”