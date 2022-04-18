EPA to Step Up Federal Actions in PA for Water Pollution

Pennsylvania’s Bay Cleanup Plan Falls Short of Target, PA has 90 Days to Submit Improved Plan, Lacks Sufficient Legislative Funding and Programs

April 18, 2022

PHILADELPHIA (April 18, 2022) – After the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reviewed Pennsylvania’s updated plan to address pollution reduction goals for the Chesapeake Bay watershed, it found that the plan falls short of those goals largely due to the lack of resources provided by the state. Approximately 25,000 miles of streams in the state – more than the Earth’s circumference – are considered unsuitable for fishing, recreation or other uses.

Pennsylvania’s draft amended Phase III Watershed Implementation Plan (WIP) meets 70 percent of its nitrogen reduction target – 9.7 million pounds short, the EPA evaluation found. Much of this is attributed to uncontrolled manure runoff into streams, although there are other contributing pollution sources.

“Pennsylvania has made noteworthy progress in recent years and key partnerships are in place,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz. “State agencies, counties, farmers, partners and nonprofits are on board and have put in a tremendous effort. What’s missing are improved manure control policies and dependable state funding for agriculture cost-share programs for farmers. These are measures other states have had for a long time.”

Pennsylvania will now have 90 days to submit an improved final plan that meets its targets. Starting this week, EPA will be taking stronger actions statewide to promote clean-up progress, such as increased agriculture and municipal stormwater inspections, increased permit oversight, heightened enforcement actions and a redirection of certain federal funds to ensure they are spent more efficiently in Pennsylvania.

“Enhanced inspections and enforcement are a last resort, but that is where we are. Governor Wolf and legislative leaders have key proposals on the table in Harrisburg that would make a big difference,” said Ortiz, “We may live in different states in this region, but the rivers are shared by all, and each needs to do their part.”

The evaluation is available at www.epa.gov/chesapeake-bay-tmdl.