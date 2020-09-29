News Releases from Region 05

EPA to take public comment on proposed finding that nearby cleanup work will have no adverse effect on historic properties or cultural resources at Lac Du Flambeau Reservation

Comment period runs September 29 – October 29

Contact Information: Ben Weiss (weiss.benjamin@epa.gov) 312-353-9715

LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (September 29, 2020) - Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) opened a 30-day public comment period on its proposed finding that no historic properties or cultural resources on the property adjacent to the former Tower Standard Gas Station on the Lac Du Flambeau Reservation will be adversely affected by actions to clean up contamination from petroleum at a nearby property.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has conducted an archeological assessment on the property that EPA has proposed for testing and for potentially using an air sparge/soil-vapor extraction system to remove contamination from petroleum above and below the water table in the vicinity of the former gas station on the north end of Haskell Lake, southeast of the intersection of County Road D and State Highway 70.

In consultation with the Lac du Flambeau Band, EPA has identified the area around the former gas station as a potentially eligible “traditional cultural property” of historic and religious significance. Based on an archeological assessment, USACE concluded that the placement of extraction and monitoring wells and other cleanup activities will have no adverse impact on the traditional cultural property or other historic properties. EPA agrees and has notified the Band of its finding.

Comments on the proposed “no adverse effects” finding under the National Historic Preservation Act may be submitted from Sept. 29 to Oct. 29, 2020, by mail or email to:

Robert Egan, Project Manager, U.S. EPA Region 5, Land, Chemicals and Redevelopment Division (mail code LR-17J), 77 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60604, egan.robert@epa.gov.

For questions on the proposed finding, contact Robert Egan by phone at 312-886-6212; or by email at egan.robert@epa.gov.

For additional information regarding the soil-vapor extraction project and the National Historic Preservation Act determination, visit: https://response.epa.gov/TowerNHPA.

