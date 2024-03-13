EPA to test for soil contamination near U.S. Fireworks site in Memphis, Tennessee and host Open House for residents

March 13, 2024

Contact Information (404) 562-8400 EPA Region 4 Press Office ( region4press@epa.gov

Memphis, Tenn. (March 13, 2024) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) are investigating whether contamination from the former United States Fireworks Company (U.S. Fireworks) in Memphis is present in soil of nearby residential areas. Soil sampling is planned for the week of April 15, 2024, and an open house is planned where residents can learn more:

U.S. Fireworks Site Open House

March 18, 2024

6:00 to 7:30 p.m.

The Lester Community Center

317 Tillman Street

Memphis, TN 38112

The soil sampling is being offered at no cost to homeowners and tenants in a 34-acre study area near the former U.S. Fireworks facility. Sampling permission forms will be available for residents to sign at the open house. The forms are also available on EPA’s website (address below).

The soil in the area will be sampled for contaminants related to historical fireworks manufacturing, including heavy metals like lead and arsenic. The samples will be taken from yards outside, and tenants/ homeowners do not have to be present. Results should be available by late summer 2024 and will inform any additional steps needed to protect human health and the environment. Individual results will be shared directly with tenants/homeowners. If the results indicate additional properties may be impacted, the study area will be expanded.

BACKGROUND

A former pyrotechnics manufacturing facility operated on the 44-acre U.S. Fireworks site from about 1920 to 1941. Today, a lumber company operates on a portion of the property (9.90 acres), and the remainder is occupied by residential single-family lots and apartments. EPA and TDEC have determined that additional soil sampling is needed to build upon information gathered during a 2013 site inspection.

For more information, visit: www.epa.gov/tn/memphis-tn-united-states-fireworks-company

###