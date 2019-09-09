News Releases from Headquarters › Chief Financial Officer (OCFO)

EPA Updates Strategic Plan to Emphasize Current Environmental and Policy Goals

WASHINGTON (September 9, 2019) — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) posted an update to its FY 2018-2022 Strategic Plan. While the overall plan remains largely unchanged, the Agency has revised the language of the strategic goals in the plan to better reflect EPA’s environmental and policy goals.

“EPA’s strategic plan helps guide the Agency’s path forward as we fulfill our mission of protecting human health and the environment," said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “Today’s update helps us more clearly articulate our goals and commitment to providing greater regulatory certainty to states, tribes, and local governments while ensuring a cleaner and healthier environment for all Americans.”

The updated goal statements are:

Goal 1: A Cleaner, Healthier Environment - Deliver a cleaner, safer, and healthier environment for all Americans and future generations by carrying out the Agency’s core mission. Previously stated as: Core Mission - Deliver real results to provide Americans with clean air, land, and water, and ensure chemical safety.

Deliver a cleaner, safer, and healthier environment for all Americans and future generations by carrying out the Agency’s core mission. Goal 2: More Effective Partnerships : Provide certainty to states, localities, tribal nations, and the regulated community in carrying out shared responsibilities and communicating results to all Americans. Previously stated as: Cooperative Federalism - Rebalance the power between Washington and the states to create tangible environmental results for the American people.

: Provide certainty to states, localities, tribal nations, and the regulated community in carrying out shared responsibilities and communicating results to all Americans. Goal 3: Greater Certainty, Compliance, and Effectiveness - Increase certainty, compliance, and effectiveness by applying the rule of law to achieve more efficient and effective agency operations, service delivery, and regulatory relief. Previously stated as: Rule of Law and Process - Administer the law as Congress intended, to refocus the Agency on its statutory obligations under the law.

Increase certainty, compliance, and effectiveness by applying the rule of law to achieve more efficient and effective agency operations, service delivery, and regulatory relief.

EPA’s FY 2018-2022 EPA Strategic Plan describes how the agency will accomplish its mission to protect human health and the environment, provide the measures we will use to evaluate our success, and communicate the Administrator’s priorities. The Agency uses the plan routinely as a management tool to guide the Agency’s path forward, tracking progress and assessing and addressing risks and challenges that could potentially interfere with EPA’s ability to accomplish its goals.

Background

EPA originally issued its FY 2018-2022 Strategic Plan in February 2018. The previous version of the plan can be found at: https://www.epa.gov/planandbudget/archive.