EPA Week In Review

Yesterday's final action entitled the "One National Program Rule" revved up support, here's what people are saying:

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler: “Today, we are delivering on a critical element of President Trump’s commitment to address and fix the current fuel economy and greenhouse gas emissions standards. One national standard provides much-needed regulatory certainty for the automotive industry and sets the stage for the Trump Administration’s final SAFE rule that will save lives and promote economic growth by reducing the price of new vehicles to help more Americans purchase newer, cleaner, and safer cars and trucks.”

Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao: “Today’s action meets President Trump’s commitment to establish uniform fuel economy standards for vehicles across the United States, ensuring that no State has the authority to opt out of the Nation’s rules, and no State has the right to impose its policies on the rest of the country.”

Office of Management and Budget Acting Director Russ Vought: “President Trump is committed to making cars safer and cheaper. Obama’s EPA allowed California to force its extreme Green New Deal-style policies onto the entire country, raising the cost of cars for all American families. Only the Federal government has the authority to set fuel economy standards for vehicles across the U.S. – meaning the California agreement conflicts with Federal law. This is one of many reasons the Trump Administration reopened the standards for review and replacement.”

Energy and Commerce Committee Republican Leader Greg Walden (R-OR), Consumer Protection and Commerce Subcommittee Republican Leader Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA), and Subcommittee on Environment and Climate Change Republican Leader John Shimkus (R-IL): “This decision reasserts the rule of law and puts consumers first. A national framework for fuel economy provides the certainty needed to help drive down vehicle costs and get more Americans in newer, safer vehicles.”

Congressman Doug LaMalfa (CA-01): “California’s unreasonable emissions standards are one thing in theory, but in reality, it drives up the price of today’s newer, safer, and more fuel-efficient vehicles as manufacturers continue to give the market what it desires... CARB has abused this waiver authority and gone far beyond the intended mission of improving fuel standards. This takes away the basic cornerstone of America’s free market – consumer choice. California Governor Newsom and Sacramento bureaucrats don’t get to set the fuel-efficiency standards for all 50 states, and by extension, vehicle prices for the entire nation... The goal [of this rule] is to have safer and cleaner cars on the road, and this decision by the Trump Administration, including Administrator Wheeler and Secretary Chao, will help us accomplish that by allowing vehicles that people will actually be happy to buy.”

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry: “Thank you President Trump and Administrator Wheeler for taking action to safeguard lower income Americans from unnecessary cost increases on newer, safer vehicles! By halting California's plan to regulate on a national scale, President Trump and Administrator Wheeler are helping Louisiana families.”

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey: “I applaud President Trump and Administrator Wheeler for taking action and setting evidence-based standards for vehicle emissions. I am also grateful that President Trump’s SAFE Vehicles Rule will protect West Virginians from the control of regulators three thousand miles away.”

California Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez: “The Trump Administration is clearly focused on helping those who need it rather than achieving the goals of wealthier Californians.”

Grover Norquist, President, Americans for Tax Reform: "Today’s decision by President Trump is a major win for consumers and the U.S. economy. Americans for Tax Reform applauds President Trump for revoking California’s waiver and freeing consumers from Californian bureaucrats."

Thomas Pyle, President, American Energy Alliance: “The administration’s action puts power back into the hands of drivers, not California bureaucrats, saving American families money, and reestablishes the states’ and the federal government’s proper roles with respect to fuel efficiency.

Rick Manning, President, Americans for Limited Government: "The Trump administration is wise to review the pie in the sky Obama limits with a view towards consumer safety and vehicle affordability."

Auto Alliance: “[W]e support one national program as the best path to preserve good auto jobs, keep new vehicles affordable for more Americans and avoid a marketplace with different standards.”