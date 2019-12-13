EPA Week In Review: 12/09 - 12/13

What They're Saying About the Settlement...

EPA Assistant Administrator for Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Susan Bodine: “This is a terrific settlement. It not only ensures that responsible parties will continue to clean up contamination at the Kalamazoo River Superfund site, but also ensures that both past and future costs incurred by the EPA and the state will be recovered.”

Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Bossert Clark of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division: “This agreement marks a milestone in efforts to clean up Superfund sites in the Great Lakes region... Under this settlement, cleanup and restoration efforts will be accelerated and that’s really good news for communities in the region and the environment.”

EPA Region 5 Administrator Cathy Stepp: “Today’s agreement is a big step towards cleaning up the Kalamazoo River. This Administration is committed to cleaning up and restoring contaminated sites so they can be put back to productive use in the community.”

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel: “This settlement is an important step for the State and the federal government in cleaning up contamination in and near the Kalamazoo River. I look forward to continued cooperation with our federal partners on this site to benefit our communities... and to protect public health, safety, and welfare.”

Michigan Environment, Great Lakes & Energy Director Liesl Clark: “This settlement represents substantial progress in the cleanup and restoration of the Kalamazoo River... It also provides funds for the selection of natural resource projects to restore natural resources and help compensate the public for lost recreational opportunities within this important Southwest Michigan watershed.”

AP: Company to pay $245M toward cleanup of Kalamazoo River PCBs: “The agreement represents a significant milestone in the overall cleanup, which is expected to end up costing about $851 million... The Kalamazoo River project is among those on the Superfund list designated by the Trump administration for special attention because of cleanup delays, [deputy assistant administrator in the EPA’s Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance John] Irving said.”

Michigan Live: $245M cleanup of Kalamazoo River Superfund site: ‘It’s a huge deal’: The proposed settlement will allow for the selection of projects to benefit injured natural resources and help compensate the public for lost recreational opportunities along the Kalamazoo River, [EGLE Director Liesl] Clark said. A $27 million portion of the settlement amount would fund the Kalamazoo River Natural Resource Trustee Council. Of that, $25 million would go toward planning and completing several environmental restoration projects, EGLE said, to address natural resource damage.