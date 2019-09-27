EPA Week In Review

While it was a quiet week on the news front in Washington, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) made significant progress to protect human health and environment.

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler kicked off the week in New York, where he highlighted the private sector’s efforts to tackle food waste at several events in the Bronx and wrapped up his visit with a bilateral meeting with Japan.

On the policy front, air and water took center stage. EPA called out California's failure to meet both air and water quality standards. The state has the worst air quality in the United States, with 82 nonattainment areas and 34 million people living in areas that do not meet current standards and in the most recent reporting quarter of 2019 they had 202 Community Water Systems with 665 health-based exceedances that put the drinking water of nearly 800,000 residents at risk. EPA Administrator Wheeler strongly encouraged the state to take significant actions to protect the health of the environment and its residents.

Outside of California, good news prevailed as the Granite State reached full attainment of the sulfur dioxide standards, and EPA approved a state implementation plan (SIP) for the Lone Star State to meet the 2015 ozone standards. In Colorado, Minnesota, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Utah and Wyoming, EPA deleted or partially deleted Superfund sites from the National Priority List (NPL).

Additionally, the agency took two important steps under the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) Action Plan, submitting to the Office of Management and Budget (1) an advanced notice of proposed rulemaking that would allow the public to provide input on adding PFAS to the Toxics Release Inventory toxic chemical list, and (2) a supplemental proposal to ensure that certain persistent long-chain PFAS chemicals cannot be imported into the United States without notification and review by EPA under the Frank R. Lautenberg Chemical Safety for the 21st Century Act, which amended the Toxic Substances Control Act.