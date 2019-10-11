EPA Week In Review

Please note: Many links take you to external webpages.Exit

What a week at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). With Children's Health Month in full swing, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler went west, where the focus was on WOTUS, WIFIA loans and Water Quality.

His trip kicked off in North Dakota, where he participated in a WOTUS roundtable hosted by Senator Kevin Cramer with state officials and stakeholders. While in Bismarck, Administrator Wheeler also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Governor Doug Burgum to renew the agency's commitment to working with the Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission (IOGCC) and invited the Metro Flood Diversion Authority (MFDA) to apply for the third round of Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) funding.

WIFIA was in the spotlight in Indiana as well, where Administrator Wheeler joined Governor Eric Holcomb to announce a $436 million loan to the Indiana Finance Authority - the largest initial disbursement under WIFIA to date.

Administrator Wheeler broke news on the policy front in Green Bay on Thursday, where he unveiled the proposed Lead and Copper rule. The action represents the first major overhaul of the Lead and Copper Rule since 1991 and marks a critical step in advancing the Trump Administration’s Federal Action Plan to Reduce Childhood Lead Exposures. The trip concluded in Milwaukee on Friday with a roundtable on the Lead and Copper rule with U.S. Reps. Bryan Steil (WI-01) and Glenn Grothman (WI-06) and Wisconsin public health stakeholders.

Meanwhile this week, EPA, along with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service and the Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC), announced that they have selected 10 communities under the Recreation Economy for Rural Communities assistance program to help revitalize their Main Streets through outdoor recreation.

Additionally, EPA honored top performers in the freight industry with the annual SmartWay Excellence awards, which recognizes businesses that move goods in the cleanest, most energy-efficient way possible while protecting public health and reducing air pollution.