EPA, West Virginia Sign Pact to Expand Efforts Supporting Clean Water, Healthy Farms

CHARLESTON, W.V. (February 19, 2020) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) signed a five-year, first-of-its-kind Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) today to expand joint activities supporting the agencies’ shared goal of cleaner water and sustainable farms.

EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio and West Virginia Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt signed the agreement at the West Virginia State Capitol Building in Charleston.

The MOU formalizes a partnership between the two agencies and expands activities to prioritize funding, coordinate on regulatory issues, recognize farmers for environmental stewardship, and provide educational opportunities for producers.

“This agreement builds on the actions our agencies are taking together and with the broader agricultural community to promote a vibrant farm economy and clean rivers and streams,” said Servidio. “This MOU formalizes our work together in the pursuit of solutions that are good for both agriculture and the environment.”

EPA is developing similar agreements with other states in the Mid-Atlantic region.

“This new agreement between the EPA and WVDA puts a concentrated effort on the ground to further the health of our agriculture industry,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt. “No other industry can say it’s good health for our economy, citizens and the environment of our state. We should be proud of our West Virginia farmers.”

In the agreement, the agencies commit to the goal of “well-managed, sustainable farms that produce food for our communities and a clean environment for everyone to enjoy.”

