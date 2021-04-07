News Releases from Region 05

EPA’s Floating Laboratory Lake Guardian Sails Again

Contact Information: Taylor Gillespie (gillespie.taylor@epa.gov) 872-276-3635

EPA’s Lake Guardian research vessel conducting sampling on the Great Lakes (Photo Credit: Environmental Protection Agency)

CHICAGO (April 7, 2021) – After a year in lockdown due to COVID-19, the Environmental Protection Agency’s largest research vessel Lake Guardian has set sail. Eleven scientists supported by a 15-member crew will live and work aboard the ship this month. The work on the Lake Guardian is EPA science at its best. Among other activities, these scientific sailors are lowering nets, sleds, bottles, cameras, and other types of equipment into the Great Lakes to collect water, sediment, and lower food web organisms. Scientists will use the three on-board laboratories to examine and evaluate the collected samples, which will shed light on many of the pressing and urgent issues affecting the Great Lakes.

EPA scientist rinses net used to collect zooplankton in Lake Superior (Photo Credit: Environmental Protection Agency)

EPA’s Great Lakes National Program Office has conducted water quality surveys every spring and summer since 1983, with the exception of the 2020 surveys which were canceled due to COVID-19. These surveys help EPA fulfill environmental monitoring and assessment commitments specified in the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement between Canada and the United States and in the U.S. Clean Water Act. The Lake Guardian is funded by the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, launched in 2010 to accelerate efforts to protect and restore the world’s largest system of fresh surface water.

In recent years, EPA monitoring programs reported the first detections of three additional non-native zooplankton species in the Great Lakes. These species are still considered rare and, thus far, are not demonstrating a threat to the Great Lakes. On this survey, scientists are monitoring the long-term changes in phytoplankton at offshore stations where the conditions are shallower and closer to nearshore regions of Lakes Michigan and Superior. Nearshore data is closer to the stress associated with human activities on land and may tell a story that directly reflects human-Great Lakes interactions.

Non-native female Thermocyclops Crassus (Photo Credit: Cornell University)