News Releases from Region 04

Former Naval Air Station Cecil Field Recognized for Redevelopment Impact on Local Economy in Jacksonville, Florida

Contact Information: James Pinkney ( region4press@epa.gov) (404) 562-9183 (Direct), (404) 562-8400 (Main)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (August 1, 2019) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker, along with state and local officials, recognized the Former Naval Air Station Cecil Field Superfund site as the recipient of the EPA Superfund Redevelopment Initiative (SRI) award in celebration of the EPA 20-year SRI anniversary.

The Former Naval Air Station Cecil Field was also presented the “2019 National Federal Facility Excellence in Site Reuse Award” by Mary Cooke, Acting Deputy Director, Federal Facilities Restoration and Reuse Office in EPA’s Office of Land and Emergency Management.

“EPA continues to be a collaborative partner in remediating our region’s most contaminated sites,” said EPA Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker. “The redevelopment of the Former Naval Air Station Cecil Field serves as a catalyst for economic growth and revitalization in the Jacksonville area.”

Through programs like SRI, EPA helps communities reclaim cleaned-up Superfund sites by working closely with state and local officials to remove barriers that have kept many Superfund sites underused. Also, EPA works to ensure that businesses on properties being cleaned up under Superfund can continue operating in a way that protects human health and the environment during site investigations and cleanup work. This continuity enables these businesses to remain open and serve as a source of jobs for communities.

In 2008, EPA Region 4 led the charge in developing a Regional Excellence in Site Reuse Award program. Today, each of the 10 EPA Regions has its own award program to recognize partners who have played critical roles returning sites to beneficial use. The SRI award and celebration supports the ongoing recognition of communities, local governments, developers and other site stakeholders who have gone above and beyond to facilitate redevelopment.

The selection of Cecil Field for these awards were based upon these accomplishments:

As of 2019, 100% of the 17,225 acres have been transferred to either the Jacksonville Aviation Authority (JAA) or the City of Jacksonville (COJ)

Cecil Airport provides an annual economic impact of approximately $900 million and about 6,225 direct and indirect aviation-related jobs in the Northeast Florida region.

Cecil Airport is ranked first among general aviation airports in Florida for total employment and payroll and second in total economic impact.

The redevelopment has included:

Utility upgrades

Building demolition and renovation

Improvement and expansion of existing hangars and significant development of new hangars

Roadway construction/realignment

New Fire Station

Gopher Tortoise mitigation

Lake Fretwell expansion

Construction of an Equestrian Center and Recreation Complex

Construction of a Florida Community College of Jacksonville campus

Development of Cecil Field Spaceport

The site is located 21 miles west of the City of Jacksonville in northeastern Florida, primarily in Duval County, with the southernmost part in Clay County. The site includes 17,200 acres with residences and commercial businesses bordering the site. All 17,200 acres have been transferred with 10,501 acres going to the City of Jacksonville and 6,083 acres going to the Jacksonville Airport Authority. The current redevelopment uses of the site include commercial, recreational and residential.

Nationwide, redevelopment at Superfund sites has resulted in countless opportunities for communities to reclaim and reuse thousands of acres of formerly contaminated land. Superfund sites designated as Site-Wide Ready for Anticipated Use have significant redevelopment potential and are located near transportation corridors and possess other factors critical to successful redevelopment.

For more information about these award winners, please visit https://www.epa.gov/fedfac/2019-national-federal-facility-excellence-site-reuse-awards.

For more information about cleanups at federal facilities, please visit www.epa.gov/fedfac.

As part of the commemoration, EPA is releasing SRI’s 20th Anniversary Report https://www.epa.gov/superfund-redevelopment-initiative/epa-celebrates-20-years-superfund-redevelopment.

For more information about EPA’s Superfund Task Force, please visit https://www.epa.gov/superfund/superfund-task-force.

For more information about Superfund redevelopment, please visit the https://www.epa.gov/superfund-redevelopment-initiative.

For more information on regional redevelopment benefits, see the 2018 Redevelopment Beneficial Effects reports for each of our regional offices at https://www.epa.gov/superfund-redevelopment-initiative/redevelopment-economics-superfund-sites#regional.





# # #