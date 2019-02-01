News Releases from Headquarters›Air and Radiation (OAR)
Former Obama Official Makes Outlandishly False Claim About Trump EPA
Yesterday on Fox News' The Story with Martha MacCallum, Former Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Obama Austan Goolsbee made a false claim regarding EPA's Mercury and Air Toxics Standards.Exit
Former Obama Official Austan Goolsbee: “But look, I’m telling you, when you see the EPA changing the rules, so that power plants can dump more mercury into our drinking water.”
FACT CHECK: This is false.
EPA has not proposed to revise, remove, or alter the Mercury and Air Toxics Standards (MATS) that addresses mercury and other hazardous air pollutant emissions from power plants. EPA is not proposing to remove, or delist, electric generating units from the list of source categories subject to regulation under Clean Air Act Section 112, nor has it proposed to rescind or weaken the emission standards to which those units are currently subject.