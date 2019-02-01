Former Obama Official Makes Outlandishly False Claim About Trump EPA

FACT CHECK: This is false.

EPA has not proposed to revise, remove, or alter the Mercury and Air Toxics Standards (MATS) that addresses mercury and other hazardous air pollutant emissions from power plants. EPA is not proposing to remove, or delist, electric generating units from the list of source categories subject to regulation under Clean Air Act Section 112, nor has it proposed to rescind or weaken the emission standards to which those units are currently subject.