Four-Week Webinar Kicks Off Addressing Economy and Food Insecurity

PHILADELPHIA (March 17, 2021) – The Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission (DVRPC), along with the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) kicked off a four-week webinar summit series today looking at increasing and economically supporting local agriculture throughout the Mid-Atlantic Region. The program brings together stakeholders from the business sector, food industry, local improvement districts and governmental agencies. The events will take place every Wednesday from March 17 – April 7.

“The Economic Development Administration works hand-in-hand with communities to support locally-developed economic development strategies designed to build on regional assets and encourage private investment and job growth,” said Linda Cruz-Carnall, Philadelphia Regional Director, EDA. “We are pleased to partner with EPA and DVRPC to help the Mid-Atlantic Region boost its capacity to support its farmers and agriculture-related businesses to increase production to meet demand and create jobs.”

According to Feeding America, many people who faced food insecurity before COVID-19 are facing an even harder time now. The organization projects this year, 42 million people, including 13 million children, will experience food insecurity.

Urban farming is one solution. It creates economic opportunities in many underserved communities providing access to fresh produce, which isn’t always easily accessible. In addition, it generates career prospects for area residents.

“As part of EPA’s mission, we are committed to working with our partners to achieve sound environmental solutions to fight food insecurity,” said Diana Esher, Acting EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator. “Finding sustainable ways to provide food for families helps with nourishment, addresses climate change and food waste, and leads to healthier citizens and a cleaner, safer environment.”

During the 4-week series, topics will range from infrastructure, agricultural opportunities, creating business models to implementation. The event is free, but registration is required. For more information and to register, visit: www.dvrpc.org/Committees/RCEDF/.

