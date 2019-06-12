News Releases from Region 01

Free Technical Assistance to Communities in Rhode Island to Support Environmental and Public Health Improvements

Contact Information: David Deegan (deegan.dave@epa.gov) 617-918-1017

BOSTON – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 1 is collaborating with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (RI DEM) to provide free technical assistance for communities in Rhode Island to support environmental and public health improvements in priority program areas. Technical assistance will be granted based on achieving the greatest public health or environmental impact and the availability of EPA's resources.

This is the third year of implementation of EPA's Municipal Technical Assistance Program (MTAP). In previous years, EPA Region 1 coordinated with state environmental agencies to provide free technical assistance to communities in New Hampshire (Year 1) and Maine (Year 2).

"EPA is looking forward to working with our partners at RI DEM and helping communities in Rhode Island achieve positive environmental and public health results," said EPA Region 1 Acting Regional Administrator Deborah Szaro. "Since we began this program, other New England communities have expanded their emergency response capabilities, energy efficiencies, pollution prevention programs, and public engagement on environmental and public health matters."

Technical assistance is available under the following priority program areas: Brownfields Cleanups, Clean Indoor Air, Community Resilience, Drinking Water Resource Planning, Emergency Preparedness, Energy Efficiency, Environmental Fairs, Federal Facilities Green Challenge, Grant Proposal Training, Green Cleaning, Lead Poisoning Prevention, Meeting Facilitation Assistance, Preventing Chemical Accidents From Refrigerants, Pollution Prevention – Promoting Resilience and Emergency Preparedness, Pollution Prevention – Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) Technical Assistance, Stormwater/Waste Water Management, Trash Water/Marine Debris Assistance, Water Efficiency, and Waste Wise/Food Waste Challenge.

The deadline for a community to express interest is July 31, 2019. For further information on the area(s) of EPA/RI DEM technical assistance or to express interest, please visit https://www3.epa.gov/region1/eco/uep/mtap.html