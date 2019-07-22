News Releases from Region 04

Gulf of Mexico Alliance to Receive $297,816 to Improve Coastal Resilience in Northern Gulf of Mexico

Contact Information: James Pinkney ( region4press@epa.gov) (404) 562-9183 (Direct), (404) 562-8400 (Main)

ATLANTA (July 22, 2019) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded the Gulf of Mexico Alliance (GOMA) a grant in the amount of $297,816 to improve coastal resilience in the Northern Gulf of Mexico with new pilot projects in Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas.

“Investment in the Gulf of Mexico Alliance allows EPA to engage a broad network of partners and coastal stakeholders to improve coastal resilience and management through better planning of restoration and protection projects,” said EPA Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker.

The goal of this project is to increase coastal community resilience by improving stakeholder access to information on regional sediment resources that can be used to create and restore habitat. The project objectives are below:

Expand the Louisiana Sand Availability and Allocation Program into a regional Northern Gulf Sand Availability and Allocation Program with new pilot projects in Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas.

Host training events for natural resource managers and other stakeholders explaining use of the tool and encouraging its use.

Habitat creation and restoration projects are important tools for reducing risk and vulnerability, however, sustainable ecosystem restoration and improved coastal resilience require more effective use of limited sediment resources. GOMA works to provide data and tools to Gulf stakeholders to improve the efficient implementation of restoration actions to improve coastal resilience. GOMA believes that regional sediment management is best accomplished when stakeholders can readily access information on sediment resources and effectively apply those to restoration projects.

GOMA is a Regional Ocean Partnership working to sustain the resources of the Gulf of Mexico. Led by the five Gulf States, the broad partner network includes federal agencies, academic organizations, businesses, and other non-profit organizations in the region. GOMA’s goal is to significantly increase regional collaboration and enhance the environmental and economic health of the Gulf of Mexico. GOMA is also a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

For more information about the Gulf of Mexico Alliance visit: https://gulfofmexicoalliance.org

For more information about the Gulf of Mexico Program go to: https://www.epa.gov/gulfofmexico.







###