Honeywell International, Olin Corp. to pay for cleanup at Superfund site near Moundsville, W. Va.

April 25, 2023

Contact Information EPA Region 3 Press Office ( R3press@epa.gov

PHILADELPHIA (April 25, 2023) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) have entered a settlement with Honeywell International Inc. and Olin Corporation that requires the companies to pay cleanup costs and implement the cleanup remedy at the Hanlin-Allied-Olin Superfund Site, near Moundsville, West Virginia. According to EPA, a conservative estimate of the past and future cleanup costs covered by this settlement exceeds $8 million, which could be higher depending on the final future costs.

The settlement was originally filed March 1, and was subject to a 30-day comment period. Having received no comments, the settlement was entered on April 19 in federal court for the Northern District of West Virginia.

The EPA website has more details about the history and cleanup on the site.

# # #