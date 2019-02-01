Huffington Post Report Filled with Biased and Misleading Claims

FACT CHECK: This accusation from the liberal interest group, Citizens for Responsible and Ethics in Washington (CREW), has no merit as Acting Administrator Wheeler, under the Trump Ethics Pledge and federal government ethics rules, would still be recused from meeting or working with Murray Energy in any capacity. CREW knowingly misinformed the public with their quote. You would think a group with ethics in its name would intimately know ethics rules.

Furthermore, CREW is nothing more than another David Brock project to attack the Trump Administration. In fact, in a 2017 memo presented at a Democracy Alliance meeting to sway ultra wealthy donors, former chairman of CREW David Brock outlined how “we are going to resist the normalization of Donald Trump” and further listed off how a number of his affiliated groups including Media Matters for America, CREW, Shareblue, and American Bridge will lead the charge against the Trump Administration. The image below grouping the groups together was highlighted at the top of the memo: