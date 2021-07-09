News Releases from Headquarters

ICYMI: Administrator Regan Visits Wisconsin and Michigan Highlighting Water Infrastructure, Environmental Justice, Clean Transportation

Contact Information: EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)

WASHINGTON (July 9, 2021) — EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan visited Wisconsin and Michigan this week, focusing on EPA priorities including water infrastructure, environmental justice, and clean transportation. Throughout the trip, Administrator Regan emphasized the benefits of investments proposed in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework for water infrastructure and lead pipe replacement, climate resilience, and electric vehicle infrastructure.



“As I’ve traveled the country, I’ve seen firsthand aging infrastructure that needs investment before it’s too late, as well as upgraded facilities and sites that show the promise of what we can achieve,” Administrator Regan said. “The historic investments in water infrastructure, climate resilience, and electric vehicles proposed in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework would be transformational for communities across the country.”



A readout from each stop is provided below.



Milwaukee, Wis. – On Tuesday, July 6, Administrator Regan joined Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, County Executive David Crowley, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Secretary Preston Cole, and community leaders to tour Pulaski Park, where infrastructure investments have helped to reduce flooding risk, improve safety, and restore habitat. Administrator Regan, joined by Sen. Tammy Baldwin, then met with leaders of the Sixteenth Street Community Health Center about lead pipe replacement in Milwaukee, where an estimated 70,000 lead pipes are still in the ground, and with the Milwaukee Water Equity Task Force, discussing the $55 billion in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework for water infrastructure and lead pipe replacement. Administrator Regan concluded the day on the Lake Guardian, EPA’s largest research vessel, highlighting increased investments for Great Lakes Restoration in President Biden’s FY2022 budget.



Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: EPA chief visits Milwaukee, leaders say federal funding provides opportunity to replace lead lines



Flint, Mich. – On Wednesday, July 7, Administrator Regan met with Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley to discuss the City’s needs and EPA’s commitment to Flint communities going forward. Joined by Rep. Dan Kildee, Administrator Regan toured the Flint Community Water Lab and heard from Flint residents, high school students, and college students who work at the lab about how it provides residents with a trusted resource for free water testing for lead and other metals. The Administrator spoke about rebuilding trust with the community and about the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to investing in water infrastructure to protect public health and create good-paying jobs. Administrator Regan concluded the visit by holding a roundtable meeting with community leaders, Mayor Neeley, and Rep. Kildee to hear directly from Flint residents on their needs and how the agency and the federal government can build trust and be a partner going forward.



Flint Journal: New EPA Administrator on Flint visit: ‘We are here to learn’



Ann Arbor, Dearborn, and Detroit, Mich. – On Thursday, July 8, Administrator Regan was joined by Rep. Debbie Dingell in a visit to EPA’s National Vehicle Fuel Emissions Laboratory located in Ann Arbor, Mich., which develops technologies and provides emission testing for vehicles and engines in support of EPA’s rulemakings and other agency activities. In Ann Arbor, the Administrator met with career staff to reaffirm his commitment to EPA’s workforce. The Administrator also visited Ford Motor Company in Dearborn to discuss the transition to electric vehicles and the investments in EV infrastructure in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework. In Detroit, the Administrator held a roundtable with community members focused on environmental justice, joined by Rep. Dingell, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, and Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) Director Liesl Clark. He concluded the visit by visiting the Great Lakes Water Authority’s Water Resource Recovery Facility, the largest single-site wastewater treatment facility in the United States. Joined by Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Rep. Tlaib, Rep. Brenda Lawrence, and Rep. Dingell, Administrator Regan spoke about the recent flooding in Detroit and Southeast Michigan and proposed investments in climate resilience and water infrastructure in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework.



The Detroit News: EPA head touts infrastructure plan to help Metro Detroit recover from flooding, replace lead pipes



