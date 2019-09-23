An official website of the United States government.

ICYMI: EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler and DOT Secretary Elaine Chao: For fuel economy standards, one national program

09/23/2019
The Fresno Bee
By EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler and DOT Secretary Elaine Chao
September 21, 2019

Speaking to auto workers in Michigan two years ago, President Donald Trump pledged that his administration would review and revise ill-considered fuel economy regulations from President Barack Obama’s administration.

Click here to read the full op-ed. Exit

