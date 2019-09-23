News Releases from Headquarters›Office of the Administrator (AO)
ICYMI: EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler and DOT Secretary Elaine Chao: For fuel economy standards, one national program
09/23/2019
Contact Information:
The Fresno Bee
By EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler and DOT Secretary Elaine Chao
September 21, 2019
Speaking to auto workers in Michigan two years ago, President Donald Trump pledged that his administration would review and revise ill-considered fuel economy regulations from President Barack Obama’s administration.