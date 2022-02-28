ICYMI: EPA Administrator Regan, Regional Administrator Guzman visit Hawaii, Highlight Oversight and Drinking Water Emergency Response

February 28, 2022

WASHINGTON (February 28, 2022) – In case you missed it, Administrator Regan and Regional Administrator Martha Guzman traveled to O‘ahu, Hawaii, last week to see firsthand the ongoing work in response to the drinking water emergency and to engage directly with the community and stakeholders. While in Hawaii, the Administrator and Regional Administrator met with residents directly impacted by the drinking water emergency, toured the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, visited the Interagency Drinking Water Systems Team, visited a community assistance center, addressed the media, and met with key leaders and agencies including Governor David Ige, the Hawaii Department of Health, Senator Brian Schatz, Senator Mazie Hirono, Congressman Ed Case, local officials, and military leaders.

Administrator Regan emphasized EPA’s commitment to clean drinking water for the community and all Hawaii residents, as well as EPA’s role as an independent regulatory agency. EPA is launching an inspection of the Red Hill facility this week.

Below are highlights from the Administrator and Regional Administrator’s travel to Hawaii:

AP: EPA to eye Hawaii fuel tank operations after water tainted

The top official at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday an upcoming inspection of a Navy fuel tank facility that leaked petroleum into Pearl Harbor’s tap water will look at whether the tank farm was properly operated.

“We’re going to ... really look very closely at whether or not the facility has operated within the guidelines of the law. And if it hasn’t, then we will have to make some corrections there,” Michael S. Regan, the EPA’s administrator, told reporters at a news conference.

Regan was in Hawaii for a two-day visit to see the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility and meet officials about the water contamination crisis.

The EPA’s inspection of the Red Hill tank facility is scheduled to begin next week.

“At the end of the day, no family should have to question the quality of their drinking water,” Regan said.

Hawaii News Now: EPA administrator visits Red Hill fuel tanks, pledges independent investigation

The head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said it will conduct an investigation of the fuel leak at the Navy’s Red Hill fuel storage facility that contaminated the drinking water supply.

It’s the latest in a long list of investigations at the city, state and federal levels. But the EPA is uniquely suited for the job, because it is responsible for enforcing the nation’s Clean Water Act.

“At the end of the day, no family should have to question the quality of their drinking water,” said EPA Administrator Michael Regan, a day after touring the facility.

Highlights from @EPAMichaelRegan and @EPAregion9:

@EPAMichaelRegan: No family should have to worry about the water coming from their tap — and the families on O‘ahu are no exception. The Interagency Drinking Water Systems Team – with experts from @USNavy, @HawaiiDOH, and @EPA – has been effective as we navigate this drinking water emergency.

@EPAMichaelRegan: While on O‘ahu, I spent time with people directly impacted by the drinking water crisis. No one should have to worry about the safety of their drinking water. @EPA will independently inspect the Red Hill facility and continue our interagency work to ensure clean water for all.

@EPAMichaelRegan: I am here in O’ahu, Hawaii to see firsthand the ongoing work in response to the drinking water emergency on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. EPA will continue our work to ensure safe drinking water for this community and ALL communities.

@EPAregion9: Today, Regional Administrator Martha Guzman visited the Halawa Shaft with the @BWSHonolulu. This is the largest water source on O‘ahu, and connects to the precious aquifer that makes life on this island possible. Protecting groundwater is a top priority for @eparegion9