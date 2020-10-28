News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

ICYMI: EPA Administrator Wheeler releases decision on dicamba re-registration

RFD TV

Tammi Arender

October 27, 2020

The EPA releases its decision about dicamba re-registration, giving growers clarification on the herbicide's availability.

EPA Administrator, Andrew Wheeler speaks with RFD-TV's own Tammi Arender on his announcement and how his decision will bring better certainty to growers.

"We are going to issue a five year registration for dicamba for the next five years to provide certainty... I will say right now, we are going to be able to re-register dicamba for the use in next year's growing season," according to Wheeler.

Read/watch the full here: https://www.rfdtv.com/story/42825066/epa-administrator-wheeler-releases-decision-on-dicamba-reregistration