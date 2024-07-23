Intalco to pay $5 million penalty for major Clean Air Act violations at former Ferndale smelter

July 23, 2024

SEATTLE – Intalco Aluminum LLC of Ferndale, Washington, has agreed to pay a penalty of $5.25 million as part of a settlement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Justice that resolves the company’s violations of the Clean Air Act’s National Emissions Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants.

In November 2019, EPA inspected the Ferndale facility and identified egregious violations of the Clean Air Act. A review of the facility’s records revealed a significant number of instances from 2017 to 2020 when the facility failed to maintain and operate air pollution control systems and exceeded emission limits. EPA also identified hundreds of instances during that time when the facility failed to comply with monitoring requirements, work practice standards, and recordkeeping and reporting requirements.

The violations resulted in excess emissions of particulate matter and hazardous air pollutants such as carbonyl sulfide, hydrogen fluoride, polycyclic organic matter, metals (e.g., lead, nickel and manganese), and mercury. Exposure to hazardous air pollutants can cause cancer and other serious health impacts.

The settlement is part of EPA’s “Reducing Air Toxics in Overburdened Communities” National Enforcement and Compliance Initiative that aims to reduce emissions of hazardous air pollutants near overburdened communities.

“While most of us breathe some level of air pollution, some communities have been exposed for decades to pollutants in the air, the water, and on land,” said EPA Region 10 Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Director Ed Kowalski. “EPA has prioritized the protection of these communities from facilities that violate laws meant to protect people from industrial pollution. While the Intalco facility is not currently operating, any new operation there should be aware that EPA will do everything it can to enforce environmental and public health laws to protect nearby Ferndale residents.”

Intalco Aluminum LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Alcoa Corporation, is the owner and operator of Alcoa Intalco Works, which became fully idle in October 2020 due to unfavorable market conditions and announced permanent closure in March 2023. Intalco surrendered its Title V Air Operating Permit in December 2023.

Additional details can be found in the Stipulation of Settlement (pdf) .