Integrity Applied Science resolves chemical storage reporting violations at Longmont, Colo. facility

Company to pay $24,335 penalty following complaints from local emergency responders regarding Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act reporting deficiencies

DENVER -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today announced an Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act (EPCRA) settlement with Integrity Applied Science in which the company has agreed to pay a $24,335 penalty and comply with requirements to report hazardous chemicals stored at their facility at 10765 Turner Boulevard in Longmont, Colo. This case is part of EPA’s National Compliance Initiative to reduce risks from chemical accidents, and addresses compliance within an industrial sector--chemical manufacturing-- that can pose serious risks from such accidents.

Today’s settlement resulted from a 2018 EPA inspection at the facility which revealed violations of EPCRA’s hazardous chemical storage reporting regulations. EPA was made aware of potential violations at the facility due to complaints from the Weld County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) and the Mountain View Fire Protection District.

“EPA values the partnerships we have developed with state and local emergency response agencies here in Colorado,” said Suzanne Bohan, director of enforcement programs at EPA Region 8. “We appreciate Integrity Applied Science’s effort to remedy these reporting deficiencies. This action will secure and encourage compliance with chemical reporting requirements that keep our citizens and our emergency responders safe.”

“The Weld County Local Emergency Planning Committee is pleased that EPA investigated and took appropriate action based upon our complaint,” said Roy Rudisill, director of Weld County Emergency Management and chair of the Weld County LEPC. “We viewed this as a serious matter as Integrity Applied Science’s failure to report in a timely manner was a concern for our first responders and our citizens who live in the area.”

The Integrity Applied Science facility is subject to EPCRA reporting regulations because it holds hazardous chemicals above regulatory threshold quantities. Section 312 of the Act requires facilities to submit an annual Emergency and Hazardous Chemical Inventory Form to state and local emergency responders.

The Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act establishes requirements for federal, state and local governments, Indian tribes, and industry regarding emergency planning and “Community Right-to-Know” reporting on hazardous and toxic chemicals. Failure to comply with these requirements prevents emergency responders from preparing for, and safely responding to, emergencies at facilities where chemical hazards may exist. These and additional Community Right-to-Know provisions help increase public’s knowledge and access to information on chemicals at individual facilities, their uses, and releases into the environment.

For more information on EPCRA and hazardous chemical storage reporting requirements: https://www.epa.gov/epcra