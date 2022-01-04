This January, Save Lives by Testing Your Homes for Radon

WASHINGTON (Jan. 4, 2022) — January marks the beginning of National Radon Action Month, a time of year when EPA encourages everyone to test their home for radon. Radon is an odorless, colorless, radioactive gas that, when left untreated, can build up inside a home. Over time, exposure to radon can cause lung cancer.

“Radon remains a persistent threat to the public, but the good news is that this serious risk can be reduced using simple, proven techniques,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Reagan. “The only way to know if you are exposed to high radon is to test your home. EPA encourages everyone to take this simple step to protect their families.”

Millions of homes in the United States have elevated levels of radon. Inhaling radon damages lung cells and kills approximately 21,000 people annually, making radon the second leading cause of lung cancer after smoking.

Affordable do-it-yourself radon test kits are available online and at most home improvement and hardware stores. You can also hire a qualified radon professional to test your home. Tens of millions of homes have already been tested, and millions of homes with high radon levels have been fixed. If your home isn’t one of these, start 2022 off right by testing your home for radon.

