Keeping Trash Out of the Great Lakes: EPA Awards $417,830 to University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh

September 23, 2021

Contact Information 872-276-3635 Taylor Gillespie ( press@epa.gov

Trash being collected by storm drain cover

CHICAGO (September 23, 2021) – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded a $417,830 grant to the University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh to keep litter and trash out of Green Bay and Lake Michigan. EPA provided the Trash-Free Waters Grant under the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, or GLRI.

“EPA is committed to protecting the Great Lakes and these projects will make a visible difference,” said acting EPA Regional Administrator Cheryl Newton. “Removing trash from the Great Lakes is just one of many ways we are working to restore this incredible natural resource.”

The university will purchase a trash skimmer boat to target several key waterways that drain into Green Bay and Lake Michigan. This two-hulled catamaran will collect litter and debris from Sturgeon Bay and the Fox, Ahnapee, Kewaunee and Manitowoc Rivers. The university will also purchase two stationary bins to passively capture trash in smaller areas.

"The U.S. EPA Trash Free Waters funding of trash collection at accumulation points in northeast Wisconsin will be a critical step in the cleanup and prevention of trash accumulation at major water access points in northeast Wisconsin,” said University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh Chair of Sustainable Technology Gregory Kleinheiz. “In this region, Great Lakes water resources are vital to the economy and society of each community. The ability to address trash deposition and accumulation long-term is critical to protecting these water resources for all that use these resources."

The University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh will be funded through the GLRI as part of a larger effort to restore and protect the Great Lakes. Specifically, the funded work supports the GLRI goal of protecting and restoring the chemical, physical and biological integrity of the Great Lakes basin. The GLRI was launched in 2010 as a non-regulatory program to accelerate efforts to protect and restore the largest system of fresh surface water in the world.