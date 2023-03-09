Lewiston, Maine Bakery Recognized by EPA for Energy Efficiency

March 9, 2023

BOSTON - The Lepage Bakery of Lewiston was recently recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as one of 86 U.S. manufacturing plants that earned the agency's 2022 ENERGY STAR certification.

The bakery was the only facility recognized in New England. The designation is reserved for manufacturing plants in the top 25% of energy efficiency in their sector. Along with the other 85 manufacturing plants which earned a 2022 ENERGY STAR certification nationally in 2022, these plants saved over 105 trillion British thermal units (Btus) of energy and prevented more than 6 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions, equivalent to the emissions from the electricity use of more than 1.1 million American homes.

"Leadership in energy efficiency is critical to achieving our nation's climate goals," said EPA New England Regional Administrator David W. Cash. "The savings from ENERGY STAR certified plants demonstrate how energy efficiency is both helping our manufacturing sector reduce costs and propelling America's transition to a clean energy future. Energy efficiency is good for the bottom line, and good for the environment."

The industrial sector accounts for 30% of U.S. greenhouse emissions, primarily from energy use in manufacturing plants. ENERGY STAR certified plants have reduced their energy consumption through a variety of energy efficiency projects and management practices.

Manufacturing plants use EPA's ENERGY STAR energy performance indicators or, in the case of petroleum refineries, the Solomon Associates Energy Intensity Index scoring system to assess their energy performance. Plants that score a 75 out of 100 or higher—indicating that they are more energy efficient than 75% of similar facilities nationwide—are eligible to earn ENERGY STAR certification. ENERGY STAR certification is available for 20 manufacturing sectors, from cement and steel to glass and commercial bakeries.

About the ENERGY STAR Industrial Program

Since 2006, the ENERGY STAR Industrial Program has annually certified manufacturing plants for performing within the top 25% of energy performance in their industries nationwide. ENERGY STAR certification is available for 20 manufacturing sectors. More than 250 plants have achieved this distinction since 2006. For more information, see: ENERGY STAR plant certification. For a list of all certified plants, see: ENERGY STAR Certified Building and Plant Locator. To learn more about how EPA and industry work together, see: Industrial Energy Management.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations — including nearly 40% of the Fortune 500® — rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR's impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts.