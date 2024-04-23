Local Environmental Partners Celebrate Earth Week, Declare ‘Trash Free Waters’ Begin With You!

April 23, 2024

Contact Information R3 Press ( r3press@epa.gov

PHILADELPHIA (Apr 23, 2024) - Today, leaders from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Philadelphia Water Department (PWD), and Partnership for the Delaware Estuary (PDE) joined to celebrate Earth Week and highlight a new ad campaign, ‘Trash Free Waters Begin with YOU!’ appearing throughout the city at multiple SEPTA and PATCO stops.

Focusing on the importance of keeping litter off streets and out of waters, EPA Deputy Regional Administrator Cathy Libertz, PWD Commissioner Randy E. Hayman, and PDE Executive Director Kathy Klein remarked on the importance of partnerships, the big impact of small actions, and the role that everyone plays in protecting our shared environment.

“At the heart of EPA’s mission to protect human health and the environment, lie the principles of engaging with partners and stakeholders at all levels to foster collaboration, innovation, and progress,” said EPA Deputy Regional Administrator Cathy Libertz. “Whether it’s Earth Day or any other day, we all have a role to in keeping our environment cleaner, greener, and safer.”

From left to right: Kathy Klein, PDE Executive Director; PWD Commissioner Randy E. Hayman; Carlton Williams, Director of Philadelphia’s Clean and Green Initiative; Cathy Libertz, EPA Deputy Regional Administrator

Most of the trash that pollutes rivers, lakes, estuaries, and oceans comes from sources on land. Plastic trash, in particular, threatens human health, aquatic ecosystems, and the economy. Founded in 2013, the mission of EPA’s Trash Free Waters program is to prevent that trash from getting into waterways and to remove what is already in the environment. The program aims to improve the health of waterways and communities by fostering effective partnerships, providing informational resources, and facilitating shared learning.

“The Philadelphia Water Department removes over 12 million pounds of trash and debris from local waterways and storm drains each year, and the public is a key partner in reducing the impact of litter locally,” said Philadelphia Water Commissioner Randy E. Hayman, Esq. "Campaigns like this educate our residents and engage communities to work with us in partnership to keep our rivers and streams clean."

The ad features original artwork by Helen Munnelly, whose piece, “Fishing for Trash Free Waters,” was awarded first place in last September’s “Trash Free Waters” art contest. A total of 67 entries were displayed at the Independence Seaport Museum during the September 9, 2023 Delaware River Festival, where the public voted Munnelly’s piece as the winner.

"The Trash Free Waters campaign extends beyond the ads that are currently featured at SEPTA bus stops and PATCO train stations," said PDE Executive Director Kathy Klein. “It symbolizes a community within the Delaware Estuary, showcasing their passion for the environment. We need to continue working to change attitudes, behaviors, and policies around litter and trash in our waterways. Art can help. Art can turn thinking into doing and bring people together to leave a lasting impact on society."

--

About EPA: EPA’s mission is to protect human health and the environment. Through its role as a regulator, partner, and funder, the agency works to ensure clean air, land, and water. Spending nearly half its budget in grants to state environmental programs, non-profits, educational institutions, and more, EPA boosts environmental efforts across the board. Headquartered in Philadelphia, the Mid-Atlantic Region serves Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, the District of Columbia, and seven federally recognized tribes. For more information, visit www.epa.gov. Follow the Mid-Atlantic region on Twitter (EPARegion3) and Instagram (EPA_midatlantic) for updates, partner highlights, and announcements.

About PDE: The Partnership for the Delaware Estuary, host of the Delaware Estuary Program, leads collaborative, science-based efforts to improve the tidal Delaware River and Bay, which spans Delaware, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

About PWD: The Philadelphia Water Department serves the Greater Philadelphia region by providing integrated water, wastewater, and stormwater services. The utility plans for, operates and maintains both the infrastructure and the organization necessary to purvey high-quality drinking water to provide an adequate and reliable water supply for all household, commercial, and community needs, and to sustain and enhance the region’s watersheds and quality of life by managing wastewater and stormwater effectively.