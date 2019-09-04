News Releases from Region 05

Media Advisory: 2019 Great Lakes Area of Concern Conference Coming to Cleveland

Contact Information: Rhiannon Dee (dee.rhiannon@epa.gov)

CLEVELAND (Sept. 4, 2019) — The Cuyahoga River and City of Cleveland will serve as the front stage for the 2019 Great Lakes Area of Concern Conference Sept. 11-12, 2019, hosted by U.S. EPA, Ohio Lake Erie Commission and Ohio EPA.

What: 2019 Great Lakes Area of Concern Conference

When: 9:00 a.m. Sept. 11 through 12:30 p.m. Sept. 12

Where: Windows on the River, 2000 Sycamore St., Cleveland

The annual Area of Concern (AOC) conference brings together key stakeholders in the AOC program to share successes, problem solve, and foster collaborative relationships.

This September’s conference agenda includes plenaries on topics such as creating and maintaining reef habitat and community revitalization. Additionally, the recovery of and continuing work in the Cuyahoga River Area of Concern will be highlighted as 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the river fire that helped birth the environmental movement and the federal Clean Water Act. In total, there are 31 AOCs, four of which are in Ohio, including the Maumee, Black, Cuyahoga and Ashtabula Rivers.

U.S. EPA’s research vessel, the Lake Guardian, will be available for tours on Tuesday, Sept. 10. Space is limited. Members of the news media interested in arranging a visit should contact Rhiannon Dee at dee.rhiannon@epa.gov or 312-886-4882. For more information regarding the largest research vessel operating on the Great Lakes, please visit https://www.epa.gov/great-lakes-monitoring/lake-guardian.

Registration and additional information about the conference is available online at https://www.glri.us/node/245. Conference registration will close on Sept. 6.

Follow updates on twitter leading up to and throughout the conference: #GLAOC2019

