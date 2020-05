News Releases from Region 04

MEDIA ADVISORY: EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler Hosts Press Briefing Call on Upcoming Brownfields Grant Announcement

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Please join us tomorrow for a press briefing call with EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler, Congressman Ted Budd (NC-13) and EPA Region 4 Administrator Mary Walker on an upcoming Brownfields Grant announcement.

WHAT: Press Briefing and Q&A on Brownfields Grants

WHO: EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler

Congressman Ted Budd (NC-13)

Region 4 Administrator Mary Walker

WHEN: Wednesday, May 6, 2020

9:00 AM – 9:30 AM ET

