MEDIA ADVISORY: EPA and Congressman Clyburn to Recognize South Carolina’s Receipt of $58 Million for Clean School Buses in Orangeburg on Tuesday

October 27, 2022

ORANGEBURG, SC. – The EPA together with other federal, state and local partners will host a press event in Orangeburg next week to highlight South Carolina’s receipt of upwards of $58 million for clean school buses. Historic investment from President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law is headed to all 50 states in an effort to transform America’s school bus fleet. South Carolina is the state with the third highest total of awards this year.

WHAT: Clean School Bus Press Event in Orangeburg, S.C.

WHO: Congressman James E. Clyburn, Majority Whip, U.S. House of Representatives

Daniel Blackman, EPA Region 4 Administrator

Molly Spearman, State Superintendent of Education

Dr. Shawn D. Foster, Orangeburg County School District Superintendent

Johnnie Wright, Orangeburg County Council Chairman

WHEN: Tuesday, November 1, 2022

12:00 – 12:45 pm EST

WHERE: Orangeburg County School District Administration Building,

102 Founders Court, Orangeburg, SC 29118

