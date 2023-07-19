MEDIA ADVISORY: EPA and Congresswoman Valerie Foushee to hold a press event in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina to highlight $7 Billion available for Solar for All grant competition

July 19, 2023

Contact Information (404) 562-8400 EPA Region 4 Press Office ( region4press@epa.gov

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (July 19, 2023) — On Friday, senior U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) officials and Congresswoman Valerie Foushee will hold a press event at the EPA’s Research Triangle Park campus in North Carolina to highlight a $7 billion grant competition through President Biden’s Investing in America agenda to increase access to affordable, resilient, and clean solar energy for millions of low-income households.

The Solar for All competition, which is currently open, was created by the Inflation Reduction Act’s Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund (GGRF) to expand the number of low-income and disadvantaged communities primed for residential solar investment by awarding up to 60 grants to states, territories, Tribal governments, municipalities and eligible nonprofits.

WHAT:

Press event to highlight $7 billion Solar for All grant competition

Reporters will be able to view a rooftop solar panel installation on one of EPA’s buildings

WHEN:

Friday July 21, 2023, 10:00-10:45 am EST

WHO:

U.S. Representative Valerie Foushee (NC-04)

Chris Frey, EPA Assistant Administrator for the Office of Research and Development

John Nicholson, Region 4 EPA Chief of Staff

WHERE:

EPA Research Triangle Park campus

3799 Hopson Rd

Research Triangle Park, NC 27709

*** Interested media must RSVP via email to region4press@epa.gov to confirm your participation by noon on Thursday July 20, 2023, to be added to the building security list and receive parking information and detailed directions to the event location.