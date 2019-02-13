News Releases from Region 04

MEDIA ADVISORY: EPA to Announce First-Ever Comprehensive Nationwide PFAS Action Plan

Contact Information: Brandi Jenkins (jenkins.brandi@epa.gov) 404-562-9124, 404-562-8400

WASHINGTON/ATLANTA (February 13, 2019) – Tomorrow, Thursday, February 14, 2019, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Acting Regional Administrator Mary Walker and EPA Office of Policy Associate Administrator Brittany Bolen will unveil the EPA’s Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Action Plan. EPA’s Action Plan will move forward with the Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL) process outlined in the Safe Drinking Water Act for PFOA and PFOS—two of the most well-known and prevalent PFAS chemicals, continue our enforcement actions and clarify our clean up strategies, expand monitoring of PFAS in the environment, and enhance our research and scientific foundation for addressing PFAS by developing new analytical methods and tools.

WHO:

Acting Regional Administrator Mary Walker

EPA Office of Policy Associate Administrator Brittany Bolen

WHAT:

PFAS Action Plan Press Conference

WHERE:

EPA Research Triangle Park (RTP)

109 T.W. Alexander Drive

Durham, North Carolina

WHEN:

Thursday, February 14

10:00 am EST

The event will be open to the public and press. Please allow up to 30 minutes to pass through security on the EPA-RTP campus. Every visitor must show a valid ID at the Guard's station in order to be allowed on campus. In addition, all members of the press must present a valid press pass.

Acting EPA Administrator Wheeler’s 9:00 am EST press conference will be livestreamed at: www.epa.gov/live

Credentialed media: Please RSVP to region4press@epa.gov for additional details.

Connect with EPA Region 4 on Facebook: www.facebook.com/eparegion4

And on Twitter: @EPASoutheast