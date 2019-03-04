An official website of the United States government.

We've made some changes to EPA.gov. If the information you are looking for is not here, you may be able to find it on the EPA Web Archive or the January 19, 2017 Web Snapshot.

News Releases

Contact Us

News Releases from Region 04

Media Advisory: EPA Assistant Administrator for Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention Dunn and Acting Deputy Region 4 Administrator Banister to Hold Press Teleconference on 2017 TRI Data and Analysis

03/04/2019
Contact Information: 
(region4press@epa.gov)

ATLANTA (March 4, 2019) – Tomorrow, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Assistant Administrator for Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention Alexandra Dunn and Acting Deputy Region 4 Administrator Beverly H. Banister will hold a press teleconference to discuss the release of the 2017 Toxics Release Inventory (TRI) National Analysis, which shows the decline of toxics releases even as the economy grows.

WHO:  EPA Assistant Administrator for Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention Alexandra Dunn
              EPA Acting Deputy Region 4 Administrator Beverly H. Banister

WHAT: TRI National Analysis Press Teleconference

WHEN: Tuesday, March 5
               1:00 pm EST

Credentialed media: please RSVP to region4press@epa.gov for call-in information.


Link to Facebook Link to Twitter feed

Contact Us to ask a question, provide feedback, or report a problem.