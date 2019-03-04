News Releases from Region 04

Media Advisory: EPA Assistant Administrator for Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention Dunn and Acting Deputy Region 4 Administrator Banister to Hold Press Teleconference on 2017 TRI Data and Analysis

ATLANTA (March 4, 2019) – Tomorrow, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Assistant Administrator for Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention Alexandra Dunn and Acting Deputy Region 4 Administrator Beverly H. Banister will hold a press teleconference to discuss the release of the 2017 Toxics Release Inventory (TRI) National Analysis, which shows the decline of toxics releases even as the economy grows.

WHO: EPA Assistant Administrator for Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention Alexandra Dunn

EPA Acting Deputy Region 4 Administrator Beverly H. Banister

WHAT: TRI National Analysis Press Teleconference

WHEN: Tuesday, March 5

1:00 pm EST

Credentialed media: please RSVP to region4press@epa.gov for call-in information.



