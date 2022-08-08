Media Advisory: EPA to highlight clean school bus grant funding to protect children’s health
Aurora, Colo. – On Wednesday, August 10, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe will be joined by Governor Polis and other partners to highlight available funding through the EPA Clean School Bus Grant Program and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The event will take place at Aurora Public Schools’ Edna & John W. Mosley P-8.
Who:
- U.S. EPA Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe
- U.S. EPA Regional Administrator KC Becker
- Governor Jared Polis
- Aurora Public Schools Superintendent Rico Munn
- Healthy Air and Water Colorado Senior Director Sabrina Pacha
- Green Latinos Colorado State Program Director Ean Tafoya
What:
Press event to highlight available funding for zero-emission and clean school buses
When:
Wednesday, August 10
- Media should be set by 10:15 a.m.
- Speeches and Q/A will follow at 10:30 a.m.
- Electric school bus demonstration and photo opportunity to follow at 11:00 a.m.
Where:
Aurora Public Schools' Edna & John W. Mosley P-8
55 N. Salida Way
Aurora, CO 80011
Reporters are asked to please RSVP to:
- Barbara Khan – khan.barbara@epa.gov – 720-595-8698