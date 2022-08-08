Media Advisory: EPA to highlight clean school bus grant funding to protect children’s health

August 8, 2022

Contact Information 720-595-8698 Barbara Khan ( khan.barbara@epa.gov

Aurora, Colo. – On Wednesday, August 10, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe will be joined by Governor Polis and other partners to highlight available funding through the EPA Clean School Bus Grant Program and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The event will take place at Aurora Public Schools’ Edna & John W. Mosley P-8.

Who:

U.S. EPA Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe

U.S. EPA Regional Administrator KC Becker

Governor Jared Polis

Aurora Public Schools Superintendent Rico Munn

Healthy Air and Water Colorado Senior Director Sabrina Pacha

Green Latinos Colorado State Program Director Ean Tafoya

What:

Press event to highlight available funding for zero-emission and clean school buses

When:

Wednesday, August 10

Media should be set by 10:15 a.m.

Speeches and Q/A will follow at 10:30 a.m.

Electric school bus demonstration and photo opportunity to follow at 11:00 a.m.

Where:

Aurora Public Schools' Edna & John W. Mosley P-8

55 N. Salida Way

Aurora, CO 80011

