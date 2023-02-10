MEDIA ADVISORY: EPA to hold Press Event announcing the start of Remedial Actions at the Smokey Mountain Smelters Site in Knoxville, TN

February 10, 2023

Contact Information (404) 562-8400 Region 4 Press Office ( Region4press@epa.gov

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (February 10, 2023) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will hold a press event announcing the start of remedial action s at the Smokey Mountain Smelters Superfund Site in Knoxville, TN with funding made available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The press event will be held at 1508 Maryville Pike, Knoxville, TN on Monday February 13, 2023, from 3:00-4:00pm EST.

WHO: EPA Region 4 Administrator Daniel Blackman

Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Deputy

Commissioner Greg Young

Vestal Community Organization President Eric Johnson

WHAT: Announcement under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to accelerate

work at the Smokey Mountain Smelters Site

WHEN: Monday, February 13, 2023, from 3:00-4:00 pm EST

WHERE: 1508 Maryville Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920

Please email region4press@epa.gov to confirm your participation.