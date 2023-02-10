MEDIA ADVISORY: EPA to hold Press Event announcing the start of Remedial Actions at the Smokey Mountain Smelters Site in Knoxville, TN
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (February 10, 2023) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will hold a press event announcing the start of remedial action
s at the Smokey Mountain Smelters Superfund Site in Knoxville, TN with funding made available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The press event will be held at 1508 Maryville Pike, Knoxville, TN on Monday February 13, 2023, from 3:00-4:00pm EST.
WHO: EPA Region 4 Administrator Daniel Blackman
Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Deputy
Commissioner Greg Young
Vestal Community Organization President Eric Johnson
WHAT: Announcement under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to accelerate
work at the Smokey Mountain Smelters Site
WHEN: Monday, February 13, 2023, from 3:00-4:00 pm EST
WHERE: 1508 Maryville Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920
Please email region4press@epa.gov to confirm your participation.