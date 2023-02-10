News Releases:
MEDIA ADVISORY: EPA to hold Press Event announcing the start of Remedial Actions at the Smokey Mountain Smelters Site in Knoxville, TN

Region 4 Press Office (Region4press@epa.gov)
(404) 562-8400

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (February 10, 2023) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will hold a press event announcing the start of remedial actions at the Smokey Mountain Smelters Superfund Site in Knoxville, TN with funding made available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The press event will be held at 1508 Maryville Pike, Knoxville, TN on Monday February 13, 2023, from 3:00-4:00pm EST. 

 

WHO:              EPA Region 4 Administrator Daniel Blackman 

                          Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Deputy 

                          Commissioner Greg Young

                           Vestal Community Organization President Eric Johnson 

WHAT:             Announcement under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to accelerate

                           work at the Smokey Mountain Smelters Site

WHEN:            Monday, February 13, 2023, from 3:00-4:00 pm EST 

WHERE:         1508 Maryville Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920 

 

 Please email region4press@epa.gov to confirm your participation.  

