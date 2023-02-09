MEDIA ADVISORY: EPA to hold Public Meeting to Discuss the Smokey Mountain Smelters Site Cleanup in Knoxville, TN

February 9, 2023

Contact Information (404) 562-8400 Region 4 Press Office ( Region4Press@epa.gov

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (February 9, 2023) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will hold a virtual and in person public meeting for the Smokey Mountain Smelters Site cleanup in Knoxville, TN. The public meeting will be held at the South Knoxville Community Center, 522 Maryville Pike, on Monday February 13, 2023, from 6:00-7:30pm EST.

The goal of the public meeting is to provide a status of upcoming cleanup activities as well as to answer questions from residents regarding cleanup. Participants who wish to attend virtually are encouraged to register in advance of the meeting by visiting the website: https://www.epa.gov/superfund/smokey-mountain-smelters

WHO: EPA Officials

WHAT: EPA to hold Public Meeting to Discuss the Smokey Mountain Smelters Site

Cleanup in Knoxville, TN

WHEN: Monday, February 13, 2023, from 6:00-7:30 pm EST

WHERE: South Knoxville Community Center

522 Maryville Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920

Please email region4press@epa.gov to confirm your participation.