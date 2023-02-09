News Releases:
MEDIA ADVISORY: EPA to hold Public Meeting to Discuss the Smokey Mountain Smelters Site Cleanup in Knoxville, TN 

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (February 9, 2023) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will hold a virtual and in person public meeting for the Smokey Mountain Smelters Site cleanup in Knoxville, TN. The public meeting will be held at the South Knoxville Community Center, 522 Maryville Pike, on Monday February 13, 2023, from 6:00-7:30pm EST. 

The goal of the public meeting is to provide a status of upcoming cleanup activities as well as to answer questions from residents regarding cleanup. Participants who wish to attend virtually are encouraged to register in advance of the meeting by visiting the website: https://www.epa.gov/superfund/smokey-mountain-smelters 

 

WHO:           EPA Officials

WHAT:         EPA to hold Public Meeting to Discuss the Smokey Mountain Smelters Site  

                       Cleanup in Knoxville, TN 

WHEN:         Monday, February 13, 2023, from 6:00-7:30 pm EST 

WHERE:       South Knoxville Community Center 

                         522 Maryville Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920 

 

