MEDIA ADVISORY: EPA, Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman and Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg to highlight $7.9 million investment for polluted Brownfields in Kentucky at Louisville event on Monday
LOUISVILLE, KY (July 28, 2023) – The EPA together with other federal and local partners will host a press event in Louisville on Monday to highlight a historic $7.9 million investment through President Biden’s Investing in America agenda to expedite the assessment and cleanup of brownfield sites in Kentucky while advancing environmental justice.
WHAT:
Brownfields Press Event in Louisville, KY
WHEN:
Monday, July 31, 2023, from 10:00– 10:30 am
WHERE:
Lynn Family Stadium -- 350 Adams St, Louisville, KY 40206
WHO:
Acting EPA Region 4 Administrator Jeaneanne Gettle
Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg
***Interested media should e-mail an RSVP to region4press@epa.gov. Please include your name, media affiliation and contact information.