MEDIA ADVISORY: EPA, Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman and Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg to highlight $7.9 million investment for polluted Brownfields in Kentucky at Louisville event on Monday

July 28, 2023

Contact Information (404) 562-8400 EPA Region 4 Press Office ( region4press@epa.gov

LOUISVILLE, KY (July 28, 2023) – The EPA together with other federal and local partners will host a press event in Louisville on Monday to highlight a historic $7.9 million investment through President Biden’s Investing in America agenda to expedite the assessment and cleanup of brownfield sites in Kentucky while advancing environmental justice.

WHAT:

Brownfields Press Event in Louisville, KY

WHEN:

Monday, July 31, 2023, from 10:00– 10:30 am

WHERE:

Lynn Family Stadium -- 350 Adams St, Louisville, KY 40206

WHO:

Acting EPA Region 4 Administrator Jeaneanne Gettle

Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg

***Interested media should e-mail an RSVP to region4press@epa.gov. Please include your name, media affiliation and contact information.