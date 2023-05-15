MEDIA ADVISORY: EPA Region 4 Administrator Daniel Blackman to Join Clayton County Public Schools at Event Highlighting $400 Million in Grant Funding for Clean School Buses

May 15, 2023

Contact Information (404) 562-8400 Region 4 Press Office ( region4press@epa.gov

ATLANTA (May 15, 2023) – On Wednesday, May 17, 2023, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 4 Administrator will join officials from Clayton County Public Schools (CCPS) and partners to announce the availability of $400 Million in new grant funding for Clean School Buses. The grants will fund the replacement of existing school buses with clean and zero-emission (ZE) school buses. CCPS is a previous Clean School Bus rebate recipient.

WHAT:

Clean School Bus Grant Announcement

WHO:

EPA Region 4 Administrator Daniel Blackman

Jeffrey E. Turner, Chairman of the Clayton County Board of Commissioners

Denise Hall, Executive Director of Transportation, Clayton County Public Schools

Lux Ho, Georgia Field Coordinator for Moms Clean Air Force

Anne Blair, Director of Policy for the Electrification Coalition

Tanya Coventry-Strader, Executive Director, Mothers and Others for Clean Air

WHERE:

Michelle Obama STEM Elementary Academy

1485 Panhandle Rd, Hampton, GA 30228

WHEN:

Wednesday May 17, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

***Interested media should e-mail an RSVP to region4press@epa.gov. Please include your name, media affiliation and contact information.