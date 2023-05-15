MEDIA ADVISORY: EPA Region 4 Administrator Daniel Blackman to Join Clayton County Public Schools at Event Highlighting $400 Million in Grant Funding for Clean School Buses
ATLANTA (May 15, 2023) – On Wednesday, May 17, 2023, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 4 Administrator will join officials from Clayton County Public Schools (CCPS) and partners to announce the availability of $400 Million in new grant funding for Clean School Buses. The grants will fund the replacement of existing school buses with clean and zero-emission (ZE) school buses. CCPS is a previous Clean School Bus rebate recipient.
WHAT:
Clean School Bus Grant Announcement
WHO:
EPA Region 4 Administrator Daniel Blackman
Jeffrey E. Turner, Chairman of the Clayton County Board of Commissioners
Denise Hall, Executive Director of Transportation, Clayton County Public Schools
Lux Ho, Georgia Field Coordinator for Moms Clean Air Force
Anne Blair, Director of Policy for the Electrification Coalition
Tanya Coventry-Strader, Executive Director, Mothers and Others for Clean Air
WHERE:
Michelle Obama STEM Elementary Academy
1485 Panhandle Rd, Hampton, GA 30228
WHEN:
Wednesday May 17, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
***Interested media should e-mail an RSVP to region4press@epa.gov. Please include your name, media affiliation and contact information.