News Releases:
Contact Us

MEDIA ADVISORY: EPA Region 4 and USDA GA Farm Service Agency Convene Roundtable Discussion with Underserved and Underrepresented Producers

Contact Information
Region 4 Press Office (region4press@epa.gov)
(404) 562-8400

FORT VALLEY (February 14, 2023) — On Wednesday, EPA Region 4 Administrator Daniel Blackman and USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) Georgia State Executive Director Arthur Tripp will be co-hosting a roundtable discussion at Fort Valley State University to directly engage with underserved and/or underrepresented agricultural producers to learn about challenges and concerns, and to discuss opportunities where the EPA and USDA FSA can provide support.  

In addition to the roundtable, the principals will engage with Fort Valley State University students to discuss federal career opportunities and participate in a farm tour. 

WHAT:          EPA Region 4 and USDA Farm Service Agency Convene RoundTable 

                         Discussion with underserved and underrepresented Producers

WHO:            Daniel Blackman, Region 4 EPA Administrator

                         Arthur Tripp, USDA FSA Georgia State Executive Director

WHEN:          Wednesday February 15, 2023, from 1:00-1:30 PM from EST

WHERE:       Agricultural Technology Conference Center

                        46 Camp John Hope Rd, Fort Valley, GA 31030

Please email region4press@epa.gov to confirm your participation.

Contact Us to ask a question, provide feedback, or report a problem.
Last updated on February 14, 2023