MEDIA ADVISORY: EPA Region 4 and USDA GA Farm Service Agency Convene Roundtable Discussion with Underserved and Underrepresented Producers

February 14, 2023

Contact Information (404) 562-8400 Region 4 Press Office ( region4press@epa.gov

FORT VALLEY (February 14, 2023) — On Wednesday, EPA Region 4 Administrator Daniel Blackman and USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) Georgia State Executive Director Arthur Tripp will be co-hosting a roundtable discussion at Fort Valley State University to directly engage with underserved and/or underrepresented agricultural producers to learn about challenges and concerns, and to discuss opportunities where the EPA and USDA FSA can provide support.

In addition to the roundtable, the principals will engage with Fort Valley State University students to discuss federal career opportunities and participate in a farm tour.

WHAT: EPA Region 4 and USDA Farm Service Agency Convene RoundTable

Discussion with underserved and underrepresented Producers

WHO: Daniel Blackman, Region 4 EPA Administrator

Arthur Tripp, USDA FSA Georgia State Executive Director

WHEN: Wednesday February 15, 2023, from 1:00-1:30 PM from EST

WHERE: Agricultural Technology Conference Center

46 Camp John Hope Rd, Fort Valley, GA 31030

Please email region4press@epa.gov to confirm your participation.