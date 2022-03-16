MEDIA ADVISORY: EPA Regional Administrator Daniel Blackman to Host Press Event Announcing the Addition of the Westside Lead Site to the Superfund National Priorities List

March 16, 2022

Contact Information (404) 562 -8400 (Main) EPA Region 4 Press Office ( Region4Press@epa.gov

ATLANTA (March 16, 2022) — On Friday, March 18th, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 4 Administrator Daniel Blackman will host a press event to announce the addition of the Westside Lead Site in Atlanta to the Superfund National Priorities List (NPL). He will be joined by Carlton Waterhouse, Deputy Assistant Administrator for the EPA’s Office of Land and Emergency Management, together with state and local officials.

This year, the EPA is adding 12 sites and proposing to add another five sites to the Superfund NPL. The NPL is a list of priority sites across the country where releases of contamination pose significant human health and environmental risks. Cleaning up contaminated sites is important for the health, safety and revitalization of communities.

WHAT: EPA Announces Addition of Westside Lead Site in Atlanta to Superfund National Priorities List

WHO: Daniel Blackman, U.S. EPA Region 4 Administrator

Carlton Waterhouse, U.S. EPA Deputy Assistant Administrator for the Office of Land and Emergency Management

Richard Dunn, Georgia Environmental Protection Division Director

WHEN: Friday, March 18, 2022, from 1:00 PM – 1:45 PM ET

WHERE: Mattie Freeland Park, 606 Echo St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

Please email region4press@epa.gov to confirm your participation and receive dial-in details.