MEDIA ADVISORY: EPA, USDA and the City of Atlanta to Recognize Earth Day at Community Engagement Event on Urban Farm

April 19, 2023

Contact Information (404 )562-8400 Region 4 Press Office ( region4@epa.gov

ATLANTA (April 19, 2023) - On Friday, April 21, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the City of Atlanta will observe Earth Day at a community engagement event at the Truly Living Well Center for Urban Agriculture in Atlanta. Members of the public are invited to come and volunteer at the urban farm and learn about soil and Earth Day.

WHAT: Cross Agency Earth Day Community Engagement Event

WHEN: Friday, April 21, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

WHERE: Truly Living Well Center for Urban Agriculture,

324 Lawton Street, Atlanta GA 30310

WHO: EPA, USDA and the City of Atlanta

Local residents

Participants should wear boots or other closed-toe shoes and bring gloves (if they have them). Food trucks will have food available for purchase, including options made from farm fresh produce.

Contact: Alyssa Kuhn, Project Manager Kuhn.Alyssa@epa.gov (404) 562-8197

General public/RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cross-agency-earth-day-community-engagement-event-tickets-597774177657

***Interested media should e-mail an RSVP to region4press@epa.gov. Please include your name, media affiliation and contact information.