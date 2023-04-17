MEDIA ADVISORY: EPA, USDA and the City of Atlanta to Recognize Earth Day at Community Engagement Event on Urban Farm
ATLANTA (April 19, 2023) - On Friday, April 21, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the City of Atlanta will observe Earth Day at a community engagement event at the Truly Living Well Center for Urban Agriculture in Atlanta. Members of the public are invited to come and volunteer at the urban farm and learn about soil and Earth Day.
WHAT: Cross Agency Earth Day Community Engagement Event
WHEN: Friday, April 21, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
WHERE: Truly Living Well Center for Urban Agriculture,
324 Lawton Street, Atlanta GA 30310
WHO: EPA, USDA and the City of Atlanta
Local residents
Participants should wear boots or other closed-toe shoes and bring gloves (if they have them). Food trucks will have food available for purchase, including options made from farm fresh produce.
Contact: Alyssa Kuhn, Project Manager Kuhn.Alyssa@epa.gov (404) 562-8197
General public/RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cross-agency-earth-day-community-engagement-event-tickets-597774177657
***Interested media should e-mail an RSVP to region4press@epa.gov. Please include your name, media affiliation and contact information.