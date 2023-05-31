MEDIA ADVISORY: *REVISED TIME* EPA and Congresswoman Castor to Highlight $1 Million in Brownfields Job Training Funds at Tampa Event on Thursday

May 31, 2023

Contact Information (404)562-8400 Region 4 Press Office ( region4press@epa.gov

TAMPA (May 31, 2023) – The EPA together with other federal and local partners will host a press event in Tampa on Thursday to highlight an investment of $1 million in Brownfields job training funds in Florida. Under President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will invest more than $1.5 billion over five years through EPA’s highly successful Brownfields Program.

WHAT:

Brownfields Job Training Press Event in Tampa

WHEN:

Thursday, June 1, 2023, from 10:30– 11:30 am

WHERE:

Corporation to Develop Communities (CDC) of Tampa Inc.

2605 North 43rd Street, Tampa FL 33605

WHO:

U.S. Representative Kathy Castor (FL-14)

EPA Region 4 Administrator Daniel Blackman

Cesar Zapata, EPA Region 4 Director of Land, Chemicals and Redevelopment Division

David Casavant, Principal Investigator for the Sustainable Workplace Alliance

Bridgette Blake, Director of Strategic Initiatives for the Corporation to Develop Communities of Tampa, Inc.

***Interested media should e-mail an RSVP to region4press@epa.gov. Please include your name, media affiliation and contact information.