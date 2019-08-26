News Releases from Region 04
MONDAY: EPA to Announce Proposed Rule to Address Marine Engine Regulations
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (August 23, 2019) — On Monday, August 26, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 4 Administrator Mary Walker will join Congressman Earl L. "Buddy" Carter (R-Ga.) in Savannah to announce a proposed EPA rule to address marine engine regulations. The proposed rule will have an important impact on the Port of Savannah.
Region 4 Administrator Walker and Congressman Carter will host a roundtable discussion with representatives from the Savannah Bar Pilots and the Georgia Ports Authority to discuss the proposed rule.
Who: EPA Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker
Congressman Earl L. "Buddy" Carter (R-Ga.)
Georgia Ports Authority
Savannah Bar Pilots
What: EPA Marine Engine Proposed Rule Announcement
Where: Georgia Ports Authority
2 Main Street
Garden City, GA 31408
When: Monday, August 26, 2019
1:45 p.m. EDT
RSVP: ***Interested credentialed media should e-mail an RSVP to region4press@epa.gov. Please include your name, media affiliation and contact information.