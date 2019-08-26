An official website of the United States government.

MONDAY: EPA to Announce Proposed Rule to Address Marine Engine Regulations

08/23/2019
Contact Information: 
Dawn Harris-Young (region4press@epa.gov)
(404) 562-8421 (Direct), (404) 562-8400 (Main)

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (August 23, 2019) — On Monday, August 26, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 4 Administrator Mary Walker will join Congressman Earl L. "Buddy" Carter (R-Ga.) in Savannah to announce a proposed EPA rule to address marine engine regulations. The proposed rule will have an important impact on the Port of Savannah.

Region 4 Administrator Walker and Congressman Carter will host a roundtable discussion with representatives from the Savannah Bar Pilots and the Georgia Ports Authority to discuss the proposed rule.


Who:                EPA Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker

Congressman Earl L. "Buddy" Carter (R-Ga.)

Georgia Ports Authority

Savannah Bar Pilots
 

What:               EPA Marine Engine Proposed Rule Announcement

Where:             Georgia Ports Authority
2 Main Street
Garden City, GA 31408

When:              Monday, August 26, 2019
1:45 p.m. EDT

RSVP:  ***Interested credentialed media should e-mail an RSVP to region4press@epa.gov. Please include your name, media affiliation and contact information.

