MONDAY: EPA to Announce Proposed Rule to Address Marine Engine Regulations

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (August 23, 2019) — On Monday, August 26, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 4 Administrator Mary Walker will join Congressman Earl L. "Buddy" Carter (R-Ga.) in Savannah to announce a proposed EPA rule to address marine engine regulations. The proposed rule will have an important impact on the Port of Savannah.



Region 4 Administrator Walker and Congressman Carter will host a roundtable discussion with representatives from the Savannah Bar Pilots and the Georgia Ports Authority to discuss the proposed rule.



Who: EPA Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker

Congressman Earl L. "Buddy" Carter (R-Ga.)

Georgia Ports Authority

Savannah Bar Pilots



What: EPA Marine Engine Proposed Rule Announcement

Where: Georgia Ports Authority

2 Main Street

Garden City, GA 31408

When: Monday, August 26, 2019

1:45 p.m. EDT

