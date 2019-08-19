News Releases from Region 04

MONDAY: EPA to Hold Open House and Community Meeting August 19 in Marietta, Georgia to Address Ethylene Oxide Concerns

ATLANTA (August 19, 2019) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in coordination with the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD), will host an open house and community meeting, on Monday, August 19, 2019, at the Cobb County Civic Center in Marietta, Georgia.

The open house will provide an opportunity for individuals to talk one-on-one with staff from EPA and other agencies, along with representatives of community organizations, about their concerns related to ethylene oxide. The community meeting will feature a series of presentations from federal and state agencies that have been examining issues related to ethylene oxide from the Sterigenics facility. Staff from EPA and other agencies will provide updates on their work.

WHAT: Open House and Community Meeting

WHO: EPA

EPD

Georgia Department of Public Health

Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry

Region 4 Southeast Pediatric Environmental Health Specialty Unit

WHEN: Monday, August 19, 2019

Open House: 5 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. EST

Community Meeting: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. EST

WHERE: Cobb County Civic Center

548 South Marietta Pkwy SE

Marietta, Georgia 30060

For more information about the open house and community meeting: https://www.epa.gov/smyrna-eto/forms/sterigenics-smyrna-facility-open-house-and-community-meeting

For more information on ethylene oxide visit: https://www.epa.gov/hazardous-air-pollutants-ethylene-oxide