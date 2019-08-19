News Releases from Region 04
MONDAY: EPA to Hold Open House and Community Meeting August 19 in Marietta, Georgia to Address Ethylene Oxide Concerns
ATLANTA (August 19, 2019) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in coordination with the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD), will host an open house and community meeting, on Monday, August 19, 2019, at the Cobb County Civic Center in Marietta, Georgia.
The open house will provide an opportunity for individuals to talk one-on-one with staff from EPA and other agencies, along with representatives of community organizations, about their concerns related to ethylene oxide. The community meeting will feature a series of presentations from federal and state agencies that have been examining issues related to ethylene oxide from the Sterigenics facility. Staff from EPA and other agencies will provide updates on their work.
WHAT: Open House and Community Meeting
WHO: EPA
EPD
Georgia Department of Public Health
Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry
Region 4 Southeast Pediatric Environmental Health Specialty Unit
WHEN: Monday, August 19, 2019
Open House: 5 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. EST
Community Meeting: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. EST
WHERE: Cobb County Civic Center
548 South Marietta Pkwy SE
Marietta, Georgia 30060
For more information about the open house and community meeting: https://www.epa.gov/smyrna-eto/forms/sterigenics-smyrna-facility-open-house-and-community-meeting
For more information on ethylene oxide visit: https://www.epa.gov/hazardous-air-pollutants-ethylene-oxide