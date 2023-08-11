MONDAY: EPA, Rep. Troy Carter to Recognize Deep South Center for Environmental Justice for $13M Grant in New Orleans

August 11, 2023

Contact Information (404) 562-8400 EPA Region 4 Press Office ( region4press@epa.gov

ATLANTA (Aug. 11, 2023) - On Monday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Representative Troy Carter (LA-2) will celebrate a $13 million grant to the Deep South Center for Environmental Justice in New Orleans. The grant will help community-based organizations throughout the South access funding from the Biden-Harris Administration’s historic Investing in American agenda.

WHAT: Deep South Center for Environmental Justice Grant Celebration

WHERE: The Shop at the Contemporary Arts Center

900 Camp St, 3rd Floor, New Orleans, LA

WHEN: Monday, August 14th at 10 am

WHO: U.S. EPA Region 6 Chief of Staff Iris Gonzalez

U.S. EPA Region 4 Acting Regional Administrator Jeaneanne Gettle

U.S. Rep. Troy Carter, Sr. (LA-2)

Dr. Beverly Wright, Founder & Executive Director, Deep South Center for Environmental Justice

# # #