Naval Industrial Reserve Ordnance Plant Site Wins 2022 Federal Facility Excellence in Site Reuse Award

August 31, 2022

CHICAGO (August 31, 2022) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the Naval Industrial Reserve Ordnance Plant site in Fridley, Minnesota, is a winner of a “National Federal Facility Excellence in Site Reuse” award which recognizes the innovative thinking and cooperation among federal and state agencies, local partners and developers that led to noteworthy restoration and reuse of federal facility sites.

The Naval Industrial Reserve Ordnance Plant was an 80-acre Superfund site where industrial activities, including the production of naval guns during World War II, contaminated soil and groundwater. After cleanup, a developer purchased part of the site and surrounding property and redeveloped it into the Northern Stacks Industrial Park. Today, the industrial park is home to multiple businesses, including a brewery. These businesses employ over 1,100 people and generate an estimated $600 million in annual revenue. The redevelopment showcases the community benefits that can come from reuse of vacant properties, including reducing blight and generating tax revenue.



“The successful redevelopment of the Naval Industrial Reserve Ordnance Plant Superfund site is yet another shining example of what can be accomplished when innovation and intention are harnessed,” said EPA Region 5 Administrator Debra Shore. “Through collaboration between federal, state and local agencies and the developer, this community has witnessed a forgotten space be transformed into a thriving commercial area full of opportunity.”

“The clean-up and redevelopment of a site of this scale and complexity requires multiple partners paddling in the same direction and should serve as a national model,” said Kirk Koudelka, assistant commissioner for land policy at the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. “The creativity, commitment, and collaboration that transformed an old ordnance factory to a 122-acre industrial park helps support Minnesota’s vibrant communities and strong economy.”

"The City of Fridley is proud to be a part of this major environmental cleanup and redevelopment endeavor,” said Fridley Mayor Scott Lund. “This multi-year project delivered on job retention, job creation, environmental cleanup and new investment in the community. The cooperation amongst federal, state and local officials including their respective agencies was like no other project we have seen in our community!"

The Federal Facility Excellence in Site Reuse Awards cover four categories of federal facilities: National Priorities List (NPL or Superfund) sites, NPL Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) sites, non-NPL BRAC sites, and non-NPL (superfund) sites.

Background

EPA has ongoing cleanup and property transfer responsibilities at 175 federal facility NPL sites, which are some of the largest and most complex sites within the Superfund program. The agency promotes innovative cost-effective cleanups at federal facilities by joining forces with federal agencies, Tribes, state and local governments, and community representatives to meet environmental standards and undergo redevelopment for public and private-sector reuse. To recognize outstanding collaborative outcomes at federal facility sites, EPA created the National Federal Facility Excellence in Site Reuse Award.

These awards are given to project teams including federal agency project managers; developers; reuse authorities; and state, Tribal and local partners who demonstrated excellence in working cooperatively with EPA to ensure the reuse of a site complements the type of cleanup actions taken. Winners demonstrate excellence in:

Working cooperatively and forming partnerships

Complementing redevelopment design with the selected remedy

Innovating beneficial use outcomes

Considering the impacts on and inputs from the local community, especially communities disproportionately impacted by environmental contamination

Creating jobs, fostering economic development or recreational opportunities, or supporting mission support



