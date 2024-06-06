Portland company fined $139,000 for Clean Air Act violations

June 6, 2024

SEATTLE (June 6, 2024) – Today, the U.S. Environmental protection Agency announced East Side Plating, Inc. of Portland, Oregon, will pay $139,505 for violations of the Clean Air Act.

During 2022 inspections, EPA found East Side Plating failed to comply with Clean Air Act requirements applicable to electroplating operations at the facility.

Specifically, East Side Plating violated the following requirements:

Failed to install covers on its nickel-plating tanks

Failed to implement good housekeeping practices that reduce emissions

Failed to keep records of fume suppressant chemical additions to electroplating tanks

Failed to measure the amount of electricity used by individual electroplating tanks

Electroplating is a type of metal finishing operation that changes the surface properties of a metal part to make it stronger, shinier and corrosion-resistant. Electroplating operations can produce emissions of hazardous air pollutants, including heavy metals like cadmium, lead, manganese, and nickel. While federal, state and local regulations limit the amount of emissions from electroplating shops, dangerous releases of toxic air pollutants can occur if an electroplating shop is out of compliance.

East Side Plating corrected all issues identified by EPA.

“Businesses need to comply with the law,” said EPA Region 10 Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Director Ed Kowalski. “By evaluating and improving work practices, shops can decrease emissions, reduce production costs, and protect employee and public health.”

This action is part of a national enforcement and compliance initiative Reducing Air Toxics.

Additional details can be found in the Consent Agreement and Final Order.